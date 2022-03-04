Ukraine and Russia: What you need to know right now
A fire that broke out near Europe's biggest nuclear power plant during a Russian attack in Ukraine had been put out, Ukraine's state emergency service said. The two leaders urged Russia to "cease its military activities in the area and allow firefighters and emergency responders to access the site," it said.
A fire that broke out near Europe's biggest nuclear power plant during a Russian attack in Ukraine had been put out, Ukraine's state emergency service said. * No sign of radiation leak
U.S. Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm said there was no indication of elevated radiation levels at the Zaporizhzhia plant, which provides more than a fifth of total electricity generated in Ukraine. *Stop fighting around the nuclear plant - Biden
U.S. President Biden spoke with Ukrainian President Zelenskiy about the fire, the White House said. The two leaders urged Russia to "cease its military activities in the area and allow firefighters and emergency responders to access the site," it said. *One million refugees
More than 1 million refugees have fled Ukraine in just seven days, the United Nations said. *'According to plan,' Putin says "I want to say that the special military operation is proceeding strictly in line with the timetable. According to plan. All the tasks that have been set are being successfully resolved," he said on television.
*France's Macron tells Putin: 'You are lying to yourself' - French official In a phone call to French President Macron, Putin reiterated that he was seeking the "de-Nazification of Ukraine". According to a French presidential adviser, Macron replied: "You are lying to yourself." *Google pulls ads in Russia Google said it had stopped selling online advertising in Russia, a ban that covers search, YouTube and outside publishing partners. Sneaker maker Nike and home furnishings firm IKEA shut down stores in Russia. *INSIGHT: A battle to prove war crimes Past cases at the International Criminal Court in The Hague suggest that - despite mounting civilian casualties in Ukraine - it will be a long and difficult process to prove violations of international humanitarian law and to prosecute any suspects successfully. *MARKETS: Stocks slide, oil jumps
Asian equities and the euro weakened while oil prices jumped as investors took fright over reports of the fire at the nuclear plant.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
UK foreign minister to visit Ukraine, tells Russia to end military buildup
WRAPUP 11-Russia's military build-up near Ukraine is growing, not shrinking, warns West
Venezuela a key Russian ally in Latin America - Borisov
US hopes India to stand by its side if Russia invades Ukraine
Russia could launch 'false' pretext to invade Ukraine 'at any moment': White House official