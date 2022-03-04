A fire that broke out near Europe's biggest nuclear power plant during a Russian attack in Ukraine had been put out, Ukraine's state emergency service said. * No sign of radiation leak

U.S. Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm said there was no indication of elevated radiation levels at the Zaporizhzhia plant, which provides more than a fifth of total electricity generated in Ukraine. *Stop fighting around the nuclear plant - Biden

U.S. President Biden spoke with Ukrainian President Zelenskiy about the fire, the White House said. The two leaders urged Russia to "cease its military activities in the area and allow firefighters and emergency responders to access the site," it said. *One million refugees

More than 1 million refugees have fled Ukraine in just seven days, the United Nations said. *'According to plan,' Putin says "I want to say that the special military operation is proceeding strictly in line with the timetable. According to plan. All the tasks that have been set are being successfully resolved," he said on television.

*France's Macron tells Putin: 'You are lying to yourself' - French official In a phone call to French President Macron, Putin reiterated that he was seeking the "de-Nazification of Ukraine". According to a French presidential adviser, Macron replied: "You are lying to yourself." *Google pulls ads in Russia Google said it had stopped selling online advertising in Russia, a ban that covers search, YouTube and outside publishing partners. Sneaker maker Nike and home furnishings firm IKEA shut down stores in Russia. *INSIGHT: A battle to prove war crimes Past cases at the International Criminal Court in The Hague suggest that - despite mounting civilian casualties in Ukraine - it will be a long and difficult process to prove violations of international humanitarian law and to prosecute any suspects successfully. *MARKETS: Stocks slide, oil jumps

Asian equities and the euro weakened while oil prices jumped as investors took fright over reports of the fire at the nuclear plant.

