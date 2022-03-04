BSF foils smuggling attempt in Ferozepur, seizes 4.3 kg heroin

Personnel of the Border Security Force (BSF) Punjab Frontier foiled an attempt to smuggle contraband and seized approximately 4.3 kg of suspected heroin in the Ferozepur sector, officials said on Friday. BSF personnel foiled the attempt yesterday. The heroin was packed in five different packets and kept in a bag.

"Despite adverse weather conditions, alert BSF tps foiled attempt of Anti-national elements to smuggle contraband items & seized 1 bag with 5 Pkts (Wt - appx 4.3 Kg) of suspected heroin in Ferozepur Sector," the BSF Punjab Frontier tweeted. Amid dense fog and low visibility last month, the Punjab BSF Frontier had foiled an attempt to smuggle contraband and seized three packets weighing approximately 3 kgs of suspected heroin. (ANI)

