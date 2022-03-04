UNESCO and EU partner to support youth employment in cultural sector in Yemen

The United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) and the European Union (EU) signed a new 20 million euros agreement to further support the cultural sector in Yemen create employment opportunities for 8000 young women and men and safeguard the country's unique cultural heritage. The project will start in June 2022 for a period of four years and will be implemented in different governorates across Yemen.

Youth Employment through Heritage and Culture in Yemen Project will focus on employment opportunities for young people, who will increase their families' resilience by protecting and preserving important assets of Yemeni selected cities. The project will also support small and micro-enterprises, and cultural civil society organizations to use culture and cultural heritage as a unifying factor and a viable form of economic growth. Communities will design cultural programmes, enhancing peace-building and social cohesion. The project will be implemented in collaboration with local institutions.

The culture sector in Yemen has been dramatically affected by the prolonged conflict resulting in higher rates of unemployment, especially for youth and drastic scarcity in cultural programming. Historic settlements and archaeological sites have suffered collateral damage from the crisis. The situation is exacerbated by the long-term lack of maintenance and weak governance of heritage properties, as well as by the lack of technical and financial resources.