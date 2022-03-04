Left Menu

Shahnawaz Hussain expresses condolences to families of those killed in Bhagalpur explosion

Bihar Industries Minister and senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Shahnawaz Hussain expressed his condolences to the families of those killed and injured in the explosion that occurred in Bhagalpur late last night on Thursday.

ANI | Patna (Bihar) | Updated: 04-03-2022 11:13 IST | Created: 04-03-2022 11:13 IST
Bihar Industries Minister Shahnawaz Hussain (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Bihar Industries Minister and senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Shahnawaz Hussain expressed his condolences to the families of those killed and injured in the explosion that occurred in Bhagalpur late last night on Thursday. While speaking to ANI he said, "The accident in Bhagalpur's Kajvalichak is very sad. Seven people have died and 11 have been injured. I spoke to the SSP Babu Ram and have told him to provide full support and help to the affected people."

He said, "As per the primary investigation, after the explosion in a house due to firecrackers, the gas cylinder there too had exploded." At least seven people were killed including a child and several others got injuries in an explosion in the Bhagalpur district of Bihar. The walls of nearby houses too collapsed due to the explosion injuring various people.

Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

