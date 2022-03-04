IAEA Director General to hold press meet on fire at nuclear plant in Ukraine

International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Director General Rafael M Grossi is expected to hold a press conference on the situation at Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant at 10.30 (local time) on Saturday. According to IAEA, Ukraine informed the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) today that the site of the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant (NPP) had been shelled overnight and Director General Rafael Mariano Grossi immediately spoke with Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal as well as the country's national nuclear regulator and operator about the serious situation.

The Ukraine regulatory authority said a fire at the site had not affected "essential" equipment and plant personnel were taking mitigatory actions. There was no reported change in radiation levels at the plant, it said. The IAEA is putting its Incident and Emergency Centre (IEC) in full response mode due to the situation at the Zaporizhzhia NPP, Director General Grossi said.

The IAEA continues to closely monitor developments at the Zaporizhzhia NPP and remains in constant contact with Ukraine. It will continue to provide regular updates on the situation. Meanwhile, the fighting has stopped near the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant on Friday and the radiation levels are currently normal. (ANI)

