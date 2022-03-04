Left Menu

Fire out at Ukraine's key nuclear plant amid Russian attacks

There was damage to the compartment of reactor No. 1 at the Zaporizhzhia plant in the city of Enerhodar, but it does not affect the safety of the power unit, the regional military administration said in a statement.

Zaporizhzhia plant Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • Ukraine

A fire at Europe's biggest nuclear plant ignited by Russian shelling has been extinguished, Ukrainian authorities said Friday, and Russian forces have taken control of the site. There was damage to the compartment of reactor No. 1 at the Zaporizhzhia plant in the city of Enerhodar, but it does not affect the safety of the power unit, the regional military administration said in a statement. It added that operational personnel is ensuring its safety. No information was immediately available about casualties. Ukrainian officials said that radiation levels in the area weren't at dangerous levels. The shelling of the plant came as the Russian military pressed their attack on a crucial energy-producing Ukrainian city and gained ground in their bid to cut off the country from the sea. As the invasion entered its second week, another round of talks between Russia and Ukraine yielded a tentative agreement to set up safe corridors to evacuate citizens and deliver humanitarian aid.

