Difficult to believe Russian attack on nuclear plant not deliberate -UK's Raab

It is very difficult to believe a Russian attack on Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant was not deliberate, British Deputy Prime Minister Dominic Raab said on Friday.

Ukraine said Russian military forces had seized the plant - Europe's largest - after attacking it in the early hours of Friday, setting an adjacent five-storey training facility on fire.

"It's very difficult to believe that it wasn't done deliberately. But in any event, it is unlawful to attack a site like this and not to do your due diligence on it and to keep bombarding it," Raab told BBC Television.

