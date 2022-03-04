Left Menu

Difficult to believe Russian attack on nuclear plant not deliberate -UK's Raab

Reuters | London | Updated: 04-03-2022 13:30 IST | Created: 04-03-2022 13:24 IST
Difficult to believe Russian attack on nuclear plant not deliberate -UK's Raab
Dominic Raab Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

It is very difficult to believe a Russian attack on Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant was not deliberate, British Deputy Prime Minister Dominic Raab said on Friday.

Ukraine said Russian military forces had seized the plant - Europe's largest - after attacking it in the early hours of Friday, setting an adjacent five-storey training facility on fire.

"It's very difficult to believe that it wasn't done deliberately. But in any event, it is unlawful to attack a site like this and not to do your due diligence on it and to keep bombarding it," Raab told BBC Television.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Lego halts shipments of toy bricks to Russia -Finans

Lego halts shipments of toy bricks to Russia -Finans

 Denmark
2
Zelenskyy asks Putin to meet -- 'I don't bite'

Zelenskyy asks Putin to meet -- 'I don't bite'

 Global
3
Watch Saturn, Venus and Mars forming trio in morning sky this month

Watch Saturn, Venus and Mars forming trio in morning sky this month

 Global
4
Southern Taiwan without power, emergency repairs underway

Southern Taiwan without power, emergency repairs underway

 Taiwan

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022