Left Menu

Fukushima disaster victims win damages from Tepco in highest court -NHK

Reuters | Tokyo | Updated: 04-03-2022 13:47 IST | Created: 04-03-2022 13:45 IST
Fukushima disaster victims win damages from Tepco in highest court -NHK
Japan's Supreme Court Image Credit: Flickr
  • Country:
  • Japan

In the first decision of its kind, Japan's Supreme Court on Friday ruled that Tokyo Electric Power (Tepco) should pay 1.4 billion yen ($12 million) in damages to about 3,700 residents whose lives were upended by the nuclear disaster in 2011.

Averaging about 380,000 yen ($3,290) per plaintiff, the damages cover three class-action lawsuits out of more than 30 filed against the utility and are the first to be finalised, public broadcaster NHK reported.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Lego halts shipments of toy bricks to Russia -Finans

Lego halts shipments of toy bricks to Russia -Finans

 Denmark
2
Zelenskyy asks Putin to meet -- 'I don't bite'

Zelenskyy asks Putin to meet -- 'I don't bite'

 Global
3
Watch Saturn, Venus and Mars forming trio in morning sky this month

Watch Saturn, Venus and Mars forming trio in morning sky this month

 Global
4
Southern Taiwan without power, emergency repairs underway

Southern Taiwan without power, emergency repairs underway

 Taiwan

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022