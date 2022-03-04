Fukushima disaster victims win damages from Tepco in highest court -NHK

In the first decision of its kind, Japan's Supreme Court on Friday ruled that Tokyo Electric Power (Tepco) should pay 1.4 billion yen ($12 million) in damages to about 3,700 residents whose lives were upended by the nuclear disaster in 2011.

Averaging about 380,000 yen ($3,290) per plaintiff, the damages cover three class-action lawsuits out of more than 30 filed against the utility and are the first to be finalised, public broadcaster NHK reported.

