FTSE 100 eyes worst week in 13 months as Ukraine crisis weighs
The blue-chip FTSE 100 index fell 1% after reports of a fire near Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, the largest of its kind in Europe, following fighting with Russian forces sent investors scrambling for safety. However, losses on the commodity-heavy index were smaller than its European peers as stronger metal prices cushioned the impact on the benchmark index.
However, losses on the commodity-heavy index were smaller than its European peers as stronger metal prices cushioned the impact on the benchmark index. Precious metal advanced 0.7% and base metal miners declined 0.9% respectively.
The domestically focussed mid-cap index slipped 0.4%. For the week so far, the index is down nearly 4%. The London Stock Exchange said it had suspended with immediate effect the trading of stock listings of several Russian-based companies, including Sistema and Magnit .
