Left Menu

FTSE 100 eyes worst week in 13 months as Ukraine crisis weighs

The blue-chip FTSE 100 index fell 1% after reports of a fire near Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, the largest of its kind in Europe, following fighting with Russian forces sent investors scrambling for safety. However, losses on the commodity-heavy index were smaller than its European peers as stronger metal prices cushioned the impact on the benchmark index.

Reuters | London | Updated: 04-03-2022 14:08 IST | Created: 04-03-2022 13:58 IST
FTSE 100 eyes worst week in 13 months as Ukraine crisis weighs
Representative Image Image Credit: Flickr
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

UK's FTSE 100 slid on Friday, on track for its worst weekly performance in over a year as escalating Russia-Ukraine crisis kept investors on the edge. The blue-chip FTSE 100 index fell 1% after reports of a fire near Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, the largest of its kind in Europe, following fighting with Russian forces sent investors scrambling for safety.

However, losses on the commodity-heavy index were smaller than its European peers as stronger metal prices cushioned the impact on the benchmark index. Precious metal advanced 0.7% and base metal miners declined 0.9% respectively.

The domestically focussed mid-cap index slipped 0.4%. For the week so far, the index is down nearly 4%. The London Stock Exchange said it had suspended with immediate effect the trading of stock listings of several Russian-based companies, including Sistema and Magnit .

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Lego halts shipments of toy bricks to Russia -Finans

Lego halts shipments of toy bricks to Russia -Finans

 Denmark
2
Zelenskyy asks Putin to meet -- 'I don't bite'

Zelenskyy asks Putin to meet -- 'I don't bite'

 Global
3
Watch Saturn, Venus and Mars forming trio in morning sky this month

Watch Saturn, Venus and Mars forming trio in morning sky this month

 Global
4
Southern Taiwan without power, emergency repairs underway

Southern Taiwan without power, emergency repairs underway

 Taiwan

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022