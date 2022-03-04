Left Menu

France activates crisis cell at ASN nuclear watchdog after fire at Ukraine nuclear plant

Fears of a potential nuclear disaster at the Zaporizhzhia plant spread alarm across world capitals before authorities said the fire in a building identified as a training centre had been extinguished.

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 04-03-2022 14:20 IST | Created: 04-03-2022 14:18 IST
France activates crisis cell at ASN nuclear watchdog after fire at Ukraine nuclear plant
Barbara Pompili Image Credit: Wikimedia
  • Country:
  • France

France has activated the crisis cell at its ASN nuclear watchdog body after an earlier fire at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant in Ukraine, French Energy Minister Barbara Pompili said on Friday. Pompili added in a tweet that no changes regarding radiation levels had been signaled.

Russian forces seized the largest nuclear power plant in Europe after a building at the complex was set ablaze during intense fighting with Ukrainian defenders, local authorities said. Fears of a potential nuclear disaster at the Zaporizhzhia plant spread alarm across world capitals before authorities said the fire in a building identified as a training center had been extinguished.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Lego halts shipments of toy bricks to Russia -Finans

Lego halts shipments of toy bricks to Russia -Finans

 Denmark
2
Zelenskyy asks Putin to meet -- 'I don't bite'

Zelenskyy asks Putin to meet -- 'I don't bite'

 Global
3
Watch Saturn, Venus and Mars forming trio in morning sky this month

Watch Saturn, Venus and Mars forming trio in morning sky this month

 Global
4
Southern Taiwan without power, emergency repairs underway

Southern Taiwan without power, emergency repairs underway

 Taiwan

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022