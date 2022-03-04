Italy's Draghi condemns Russia's attack on Ukraine nuclear plant
- Country:
- Italy
Italy's Prime Minister Mario Draghi on Friday condemned Russia's attack near the Zaporizhzhia Ukrainian nuclear power plant, calling it an "attack against everyone's security". "Prime Minister Mario Draghi condemns Russia's atrocious attack on the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant - an attack against everyone's security," his office said in a statement.
"The European Union must continue to react united and with the utmost firmness, together with its allies, to support Ukraine and protect European citizens." Russian forces seized the largest nuclear power plant in Europe after a building at the complex was set ablaze during intense fighting with Ukrainian defenders, Ukrainian authorities said on Friday.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- The European Union
- European
- Ukrainian
- Mario Draghi
- Ukraine
- Russia
- Italy
- Zaporizhzhia
- Russian
- Europe
ALSO READ
UK foreign minister to visit Ukraine, tells Russia to end military buildup
U.S. VP Harris will meet Ukraine's Zelenskiy, Germany's Scholz in Munich
WRAPUP 11-Russia's military build-up near Ukraine is growing, not shrinking, warns West
Venezuela a key Russian ally in Latin America - Borisov
US hopes India to stand by its side if Russia invades Ukraine