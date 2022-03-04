Italy's Draghi condemns Russia's attack on Ukraine nuclear plant

Italy's Prime Minister Mario Draghi on Friday condemned Russia's attack near the Zaporizhzhia Ukrainian nuclear power plant, calling it an "attack against everyone's security". "Prime Minister Mario Draghi condemns Russia's atrocious attack on the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant - an attack against everyone's security," his office said in a statement.

"The European Union must continue to react united and with the utmost firmness, together with its allies, to support Ukraine and protect European citizens." Russian forces seized the largest nuclear power plant in Europe after a building at the complex was set ablaze during intense fighting with Ukrainian defenders, Ukrainian authorities said on Friday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)