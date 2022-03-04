Ukraine's president urges Russians to protest over attack on nuclear plant

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy appealed directly to Russians on Friday to stage protests over the seizure of nuclear power infrastructure by Russian troops in Ukraine.

"Russian people, I want to appeal to you: how is this possible? After all, we fought together in 1986 against the Chernobyl catastrophe," he said in a televised address.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)