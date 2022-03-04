Left Menu

Ukraine's president urges Russians to protest over attack on nuclear plant

Reuters | Lviv | Updated: 04-03-2022 14:51 IST | Created: 04-03-2022 14:48 IST
Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskyy Image Credit: ANI
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy appealed directly to Russians on Friday to stage protests over the seizure of nuclear power infrastructure by Russian troops in Ukraine.

"Russian people, I want to appeal to you: how is this possible? After all, we fought together in 1986 against the Chernobyl catastrophe," he said in a televised address.

