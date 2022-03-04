EMERGING MARKETS-Rouble mixed, EM stocks tumble after Russia seizes Ukrainian nuclear plant

* EM stocks, FX risk-off as the invasion continues * Russia strikes Europe's largest nuclear plant

* Commodity prices on a tear as supply tightens By Shreyashi Sanyal and Anisha Sircar

Russia's rouble swung between gains and losses in early Moscow trading on Friday, while emerging market stocks tumbled after Russian forces seized a huge nuclear power plant in Ukraine, sparking fears of a potential nuclear disaster. Financial markets have been on edge amid new developments in the bombardment of Ukraine by Russian forces. A fire identified at a part of the Zaporizhzhia plant, Europe's largest nuclear power plant had been extinguished.

The rouble fluctuated between 110 and 116 to the dollar in volatile trading in Moscow by 0923 GMT, after hitting a record low of 118.35 on Thursday. Britain, the European Union, and the United States are ratcheting up financial sanctions on Russia to prevent its companies from using Western markets to raise funds, prompting exchanges and settlement houses to cut ties with Moscow.

"Russian assets are being destroyed in value. Stocks have plunged by close to 90%, and the Russian stock market will be closed until next week," said Cristian Maggio, head of the portfolio strategy at TD Securities. "How do they offload positions that sit on their balance sheet without triggering dramatic losses or even taking the losses, and get rid of those toxic assets? These are the concerns in the head of the market now."

The MSCI's index for emerging markets equities plunged 1.8% to its lowest in more than one week, while its currencies counterpart fell 0.3%. Investors have also been worried about surging inflation amid sky-high commodity prices.

As Russia is one of the world's biggest exporters of key raw materials, the possible exclusion of supplies from the country has sent traders and importers into a frenzy. Commodity markets were on track on Friday for their biggest weekly gains in years. Oil prices rose on signs of an escalation in the Ukraine crisis, and as fears of Western sanctions that could disrupt Russian oil, exports outweighed the possibility of more Iranian supplies.

The Polish zloty was seen firming 0.4% against the euro after a source said Poland's central bank was intervening in the currency market. South Africa's rand and Turkey's lira weakened 0.6% and 0.7% respectively against the dollar, struggling to gain traction with risk appetite sapped as the Ukraine war kept investors on edge.

