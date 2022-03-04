No damage to reactors at Ukraine's Zaporozhzhia nuclear plant -IAEA chief
Reuters | Vienna | Updated: 04-03-2022 15:52 IST | Created: 04-03-2022 15:46 IST
- Country:
- Austria
No damage has been done to the reactors at Ukraine's Zaporozhzhia nuclear power plant after a projectile hit a nearby building on the site overnight, U.N. nuclear chief Rafael Grossi said on Friday, adding he believed the projectile was Russian.
Ukrainian staff continue to operate the nuclear facilities while Russian forces control the area, Grossi told a news conference.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Rafael Grossi
- Ukraine
- U.N.
- Grossi
- Russian
Advertisement
ALSO READ
UK foreign minister to visit Ukraine, tells Russia to end military buildup
U.S. says Russia's claim of withdrawing troops from border with Ukraine is 'false'
U.S. VP Harris will meet Ukraine's Zelenskiy, Germany's Scholz in Munich
WRAPUP 11-Russia's military build-up near Ukraine is growing, not shrinking, warns West
US hopes India to stand by its side if Russia invades Ukraine