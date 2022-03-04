No damage to reactors at Ukraine's Zaporozhzhia nuclear plant -IAEA chief

No damage has been done to the reactors at Ukraine's Zaporozhzhia nuclear power plant after a projectile hit a nearby building on the site overnight, U.N. nuclear chief Rafael Grossi said on Friday, adding he believed the projectile was Russian.

Ukrainian staff continue to operate the nuclear facilities while Russian forces control the area, Grossi told a news conference.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)