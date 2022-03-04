Left Menu

UN atomic agency: Strike at nuke plant hit training center

Nuclear plant spokesman Andriy Tuz told Ukrainian television overnight that shells fell directly on the facility, and set fire to reactor that is not operating and to an administrative training building.International Atomic Energy Agency Director-General Rafael Mariano Grossi said Friday that the building hit was a training center and not part of the reactor. He said that the Ukrainians are still in control of the reactor.He added What we understand that this projectile is coming from the Russian forces.

PTI | Kyiv | Updated: 04-03-2022 15:50 IST | Created: 04-03-2022 15:50 IST
The head of the United Nations' atomic agency a Ukrainian nuclear plant was hit by a Russian “projectile” but that the building was a training center.

Earlier reports conflicted over what part of the plant was affected by fire that broke out after shelling. Nuclear plant spokesman Andriy Tuz told Ukrainian television overnight that shells fell directly on the facility, and set fire to reactor that is not operating and to an administrative training building.

International Atomic Energy Agency Director-General Rafael Mariano Grossi said Friday that the building hit was a training center and “not part of the reactor.” He said that the Ukrainians are still in control of the reactor.

He added: “What we understand that this projectile is coming from the Russian forces. We do not have details of what kind of projectile it is.” He said there has been no release of radiation and that the fire had been extinguished. He said two people on the site were injured in the fire. He said that only one reactor at the plant is operating, at about 60%.

