75 to 80 pc saplings planted in Delhi between 2016 and 2019 survived: Gopal Rai

Citing a report, Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai on Friday said 75 per cent to 80 per cent of the saplings planted in Delhi between 2016 and 2019 have survived.

The government will also ask Dehradun-based Forest Research Institute to conduct an audit of plantations undertaken in the last two years, he said.

''We had asked FRI to conduct an audit of sapling plantation done from 2016 to 2019. We received the report in January. According to it, 75-80 per cent of the saplings have survived,'' Rai said at a press conference. He said that Delhi has planted 32 lakh saplings and shrubs in the financial year 2021-22 so far, which is more than the target (31 lakh) set by the Centre.

The government has also decided to conduct soil testing before annual plantation exercises to increase sapling survival rate, he said.

