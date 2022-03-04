Left Menu

Over 8,600 Jan Aushadhi centres are being operated across country, says Mandaviya

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-03-2022 16:10 IST | Created: 04-03-2022 16:10 IST
Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Friday participated in the heritage walk as part of 'Jan Aushadhi Jan Jagran Abhiyan' in Purana Qila in New Delhi. "Today we had a heritage walk with youth as part of Jan Aushadhi week which is being celebrated from March 1- March 7. Over 8,600 Jan Aushadhi Kendras are being operated across the country which provides affordable and quality medicines," Mandaviya told ANI.

With an aim to provide affordable medicines to everyone across the country, the Pharmaceuticals and Medical Devices Bureau of India (PMBI), under the aegis of the Department of Pharmaceuticals will observe Jan Aushadhi week from 1 to 7 March. This will generate awareness about the usages of generic medicines and the benefits of Jan Aushadhi Pariyojana.

Mandaviya on Tuesday had said lakhs of people buy medicines from Jan Aushadhi centres at cheaper rates. With an objective of making quality generic medicines available at affordable prices to all, Pradhan Mantri Bhartiya Janaushadhi Pariyojana (PMBJP) was launched by the Department of Pharmaceuticals, Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilizers, Government of India in November 2008. Under the scheme, as per the ministry, dedicated outlets known as Janaushadhi Kendras are opened to provide generic medicines at affordable prices. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

