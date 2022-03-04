Left Menu

Aditya Thackeray inaugurates the AkshyaChaitanya kitchen in Mumbai

Maharashtra's Tourism and Environment Minister Aditya Thackeray inaugurated the AkshyaChaitanya kitchen on Friday in Mumbai.

Maharashtra's Tourism and Environment Minister Aditya Thackeray inaugurated the AkshyaChaitanya kitchen on Friday in Mumbai. The Maharashtra politician tweeted "Extremely honoured and delighted to have inaugurated the @AkshyaChaitanya kitchen in Mumbai, this morning along with Prabhu Chanchalapathi Dasa and Mayor @KishoriPednekar Ji."

In another thread, he mentioned his keen interest in the project which aims at serving nutritious hot meals to school children in Mumbai and stated "I have been really keen on bringing Akshayapatra and Akshaya Chaitanya's spiritual work of serving nutritious hot meals to school children in our city and state." This kitchen in Byculla is set to serve nutritious breakfast every day to more than 6,500 school kids in BMC schools and 1,800 meals to families of patients in various Govt hospitals in Mumbai.

The Shiv Sena leader also tweeted about scaling up the project, "We will scale this service up, to serve all schools with nutritious breakfast, working closely with @AkshyaChaitanya and its family of supporters while our women self-help groups cook and serve lunch. 2 health meals for school children!" (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

