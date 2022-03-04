Left Menu

Italy's export agency temporarily suspends exam of Russia, Belarus projects - source

The source added Sace would continue to monitor the situation with extreme attention and that it would supply assistance to Italian exporters by activating a crisis unit. The agency has already insured nearly 5 billion euros ($5.51 billion) worth of projects and investments relating to Russia and Belarus, Reuters reported this week.

04-03-2022
  • Italy

Italy's export agency Sace will temporarily suspend the assessment of any new projects in Russia and Belarus, "in view of the increased risk in the geographies affected by the Russian-Ukrainian conflict", a source close to the matter said on Friday. The source added Sace would continue to monitor the situation with extreme attention and that it would supply assistance to Italian exporters by activating a crisis unit.

The agency has already insured nearly 5 billion euros ($5.51 billion) worth of projects and investments relating to Russia and Belarus, Reuters reported this week. Earlier this week, state lender CDP and lender Intesa Sanpaolo put on hold their share of financing for the $21 billion Arctic LNG 2 project led by privately-owned Russian gas producer Novatek. The loan was set to be guaranteed by SACE. ($1 = 0.9082 euros)

