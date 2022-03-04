Left Menu

Mumbai: 60-year-old woman tries to set herself ablaze outside Mantralaya

A 60-year-old woman poured kerosene oil on herself and tried to set herself ablaze at the gate of Mantralaya in Mumbai on Thursday evening on the first day of the new session of the Maharashtra Assembly, said the police.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 04-03-2022 16:14 IST | Created: 04-03-2022 16:14 IST
Mumbai: 60-year-old woman tries to set herself ablaze outside Mantralaya
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A 60-year-old woman poured kerosene oil on herself and tried to set herself ablaze at the gate of Mantralaya in Mumbai on Thursday evening on the first day of the new session of the Maharashtra Assembly, said the police. The police intervened and saved her in time, added the police.

She demanded action against the Police officer concerned and the repeal of an FIR against her, stated the police. The budget session of the Maharashtra Assembly commenced on March 3 and will culminate on March 25. Meanwhile, the budget for 2022-23 will be presented in the Assembly on March 11. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Lego halts shipments of toy bricks to Russia -Finans

Lego halts shipments of toy bricks to Russia -Finans

 Denmark
2
Zelenskyy asks Putin to meet -- 'I don't bite'

Zelenskyy asks Putin to meet -- 'I don't bite'

 Global
3
Watch Saturn, Venus and Mars forming trio in morning sky this month

Watch Saturn, Venus and Mars forming trio in morning sky this month

 Global
4
Southern Taiwan without power, emergency repairs underway

Southern Taiwan without power, emergency repairs underway

 Taiwan

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022