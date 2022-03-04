Left Menu

Karnataka CM visits Srikanteshwara Temple ahead of budget

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai visited the Srikanteshwara Temple on Friday. The CM was seen in good spirits and was seen praying at the ancient temple.

ANI | Bengaluru (Karnataka) | Updated: 04-03-2022 16:15 IST | Created: 04-03-2022 16:15 IST
Karnataka CM visits Srikanteshwara Temple ahead of budget
Karnataka Chief Minister, Basavaraj Bommai visits the Srikanteshwara Temple (ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai visited the Srikanteshwara Temple on Friday. The CM was seen in good spirits and was seen praying at the ancient temple.

The special visit was just ahead of his maiden budget as the Chief Minister of Karnataka. A tremendous mound of expectations surrounds Bommai, as a financial crunch still stands a brow raiser for the given budget. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Lego halts shipments of toy bricks to Russia -Finans

Lego halts shipments of toy bricks to Russia -Finans

 Denmark
2
Zelenskyy asks Putin to meet -- 'I don't bite'

Zelenskyy asks Putin to meet -- 'I don't bite'

 Global
3
Watch Saturn, Venus and Mars forming trio in morning sky this month

Watch Saturn, Venus and Mars forming trio in morning sky this month

 Global
4
Southern Taiwan without power, emergency repairs underway

Southern Taiwan without power, emergency repairs underway

 Taiwan

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022