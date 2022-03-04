Karnataka CM visits Srikanteshwara Temple ahead of budget

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai visited the Srikanteshwara Temple on Friday. The CM was seen in good spirits and was seen praying at the ancient temple.

The special visit was just ahead of his maiden budget as the Chief Minister of Karnataka. A tremendous mound of expectations surrounds Bommai, as a financial crunch still stands a brow raiser for the given budget. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)