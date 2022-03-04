Left Menu

IT raids at residence of Kanpur neurosurgeon following huge cash deposits

ANI | Kanpur (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 04-03-2022 16:17 IST | Created: 04-03-2022 16:17 IST
Income Tax sleuths on Friday conducted raids at the residence of a neurosurgeon and his hospital in Kanpur, sources said. Teams of the Income Tax department reached Kaka Deo Hospital where the neurosurgeon Dr Raghavendra Gupta works and at his residence in Swaroop Nagar.

Dr Gupta is also a Professor at GSVM Medical College. As per sources, the income tax teams had received information about depositing huge amounts of cash.

"The neurosurgeon has earned crores of wealth in just a few years. Income tax teams are also investigating the documents related to the property. Teams arrived early in the morning and will investigate income tax late at night," sources said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

