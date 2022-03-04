J-K: World Wildlife Day celebrated at Dachigam national park

Left Menu

On the occasion of World Wildlife Day, myriad celebrations were held at the Dachigam National Park in Jammu and Kashmir (J-K) on Thursday.

ANI | Srinagar (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 04-03-2022 16:21 IST | Created: 04-03-2022 16:21 IST
World Wildlife Day celebrations held at Dachigam National Park in Jammu and Kashmir (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
On the occasion of World Wildlife Day, myriad celebrations were held at the Dachigam National Park in Jammu and Kashmir (J-K) on Thursday. A special awareness programme was organized by the department of wildlife protection, J-K central division, in Dachigam national park. During this programme, a good number of people including researchers, forest guards, environment students and locals living in adjoining areas of Dachigam national park participated with the aim to learn something about the preservation of wildlife.

A folk music programme, specifically depicting the importance of forests and wildlife was organised. To attract the locals and to make them aware of important locations of wildlife, a number of short films and documentaries were also screened. Altaf Hussian, Wildlife Warden Central Division Kashmir said, "The best way to pass on a message to the locals anywhere is by the way of communicating in the local folk songs. So instead of giving our message to protect the wildlife through speeches, we did it by the way of folk songs this time."

A local Maqbool Ahmad while speaking to ANI said, "More such programmes should be organised in the schools and colleges so that the young generation can be made aware of the importance of wildlife in the eco-system, various different types of species in the valley and how locals can help protect them." (ANI)

