Leopard barges into house, Forest Department swings into action

In a shocking turn of events, a leopard was seen entering a house. The wild animal leapt into the house located in the Pallavpuram area of Meerut.

ANI | Meerut (Up) | Updated: 04-03-2022 16:24 IST | Created: 04-03-2022 16:24 IST
Leopard barges into a house in Meerut(ANI). Image Credit: ANI
In a shocking turn of events, a leopard was seen entering a house. The wild animal leapt into the house located in the Pallavpuram area of Meerut. The Forest Department and the Police were seen promptly on the spot. They quickly took hold of the dangerous animal and were seen diverting the leopard away from the house.

The local crowd was seen in numbers around the area. At one instance, the leopard jumped onto the road and ran adrift. Incidents of wild animals getting into cities have been shooting up in the country with the rising level of deforestation. (ANI)

