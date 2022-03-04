Bihar CM expresses condolences to families of those who died in Bhagalpur explosion

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Friday expressed condolences to families of people who died in an explosion in the Bhagalpur district last night and wished for the swift recovery of the injured. The Chief Minister has also directed Chief Secretary and DGP to probe the matter and take action.

Earlier today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also expressed grief over the death of seven people, including a child, in an explosion. He also discussed the situation with Chief Minister and said that all possible assistance is being provided to the victims of the blast.

Bhagalpur District Magistrate, Subrat Kumar Sen, told ANI, "Prima facie it is coming to light that the family residing in the house where the explosion took place was involved in making firecrackers." He added that there was a massive explosion in a building near Yatimkhana in the Kajvalichak area at 11:30 pm on Thursday night. On getting information about the incident, a team of police reached the spot along with senior officers. The debris of the collapsed building is being moved with the help of a JCB.

The explosion was so strong that the building was completely destroyed including the walls of three nearby houses. People sleeping in the adjacent houses were been injured badly. The sound of the blast was heard for several kilometres. Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

