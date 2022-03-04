Left Menu

04-03-2022
Norway PM calls nuclear plant attack 'madness'
Jonas Gahr Støre Image Credit: Wikipedia
Norway's Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre said the Russian shelling that led to a fire at Europe's biggest nuclear plant was "in line with madness." The fire was put out early Friday and Ukrainian officials said that radiation levels in the area weren't at dangerous levels.

If there were a leak, "it will take about 48 hours before it arrives in Norway," Gahr Store told Norwegian broadcaster NRK.

In Lithuania, President Gitanas Nauseda described the attacks by Russian forces on Ukraine's nuclear power plants as "nuclear terrorism" and called for an immediate international response to "Russia's nuclear crimes.'' The world learned of the 1986 Chernobyl disaster in the Soviet Union only after heightened radiation was detected in Sweden. Norway, which neighbors Sweden, was also able to measure the higher-than-normal levels of radioactivity 36 years ago.

In recent days, there have been reports that sales of iodine tablets in Sweden and Denmark have increased sharply since Russia's invasion of Ukraine, with authorities saying there is no reason for people to be taking iodine tablets linked to events in Ukraine.

