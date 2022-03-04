J-K police arrest injured terrorist in Handwara's encounter

One injured terrorist has been arrested along with arms and ammunition during an encounter in Langate area in Handwara district, informed Jammu and Kashmir Police on Friday.

Searches are underway for another terrorist. (ANI)

