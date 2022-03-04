Ukrainian state nuclear company says 3 Ukrainian troops killed, 2 wounded in Russian attack on nuclear plant
The Ukrainian state nuclear company on Friday said that three Ukrainian troops were killed and two wounded in the Russian attack at the Zaporizhzhia plant.
International Atomic Energy Agency Director-General Rafael Mariano Grossi said two people were injured in the blaze that broke out.
Ukrainian firefighters on Friday extinguished a blaze at Europe's biggest nuclear plant that was ignited by a Russian attack and no radiation was released, U.N. and Ukrainian officials said, as Russian forces pressed their campaign to cripple the country despite global condemnation.
The head of the United Nations' atomic agency said that a Russian "projectile" hit a training center at the Zaporizhzhia plant. Ukrainian officials have said Russian troops took control of the overall site, but the plant's staff are continuing to ensure its operations.
