Britain's Drax stops using Russian biomass at power plant

British power generator Drax Group said on Friday it stopped using Russian biomass at its power station in Yorkshire, joining a growing list of companies shunning the country since it invaded Ukraine.

The London-listed firm, which uses a very small percentage of the Russian biomass, was working with its suppliers and customers to identify any further links to Russia, it said.

