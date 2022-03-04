Britain's Drax stops using Russian biomass at power plant
Reuters | London | Updated: 04-03-2022 17:01 IST | Created: 04-03-2022 16:32 IST
- Country:
- United Kingdom
British power generator Drax Group said on Friday it stopped using Russian biomass at its power station in Yorkshire, joining a growing list of companies shunning the country since it invaded Ukraine.
The London-listed firm, which uses a very small percentage of the Russian biomass, was working with its suppliers and customers to identify any further links to Russia, it said.
