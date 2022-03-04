Left Menu

Britain's Drax stops using Russian biomass at power plant

Reuters | London | Updated: 04-03-2022 17:01 IST | Created: 04-03-2022 16:32 IST
Britain's Drax stops using Russian biomass at power plant
Drax Group Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

British power generator Drax Group said on Friday it stopped using Russian biomass at its power station in Yorkshire, joining a growing list of companies shunning the country since it invaded Ukraine.

The London-listed firm, which uses a very small percentage of the Russian biomass, was working with its suppliers and customers to identify any further links to Russia, it said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Lego halts shipments of toy bricks to Russia -Finans

Lego halts shipments of toy bricks to Russia -Finans

 Denmark
2
Zelenskyy asks Putin to meet -- 'I don't bite'

Zelenskyy asks Putin to meet -- 'I don't bite'

 Global
3
Watch Saturn, Venus and Mars forming trio in morning sky this month

Watch Saturn, Venus and Mars forming trio in morning sky this month

 Global
4
Southern Taiwan without power, emergency repairs underway

Southern Taiwan without power, emergency repairs underway

 Taiwan

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022