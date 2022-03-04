WayCool Foods unveils Outgrow mobile app in six languages

Agri-commerce company WayCool Foods has unveiled artificial intelligence powered 'Outgrow' application in six languages aimed at enabling small and medium farmers to increase their income using artificial intelligence (AI), advanced analytics besides encouraging natural farming, the firm said on Friday.

The company is engaged in procurement, process and distribution of a wide range of food products.

The newly unveiled mobile application is accessible in six languages comprising English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Marathi.

The application would support farmers of Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana offering a host of services, including mandi (marketplace) prices, automated soil testing facilities, crop health among others.

According to company officials, the Outgrow application is a farmer engaged programme aimed at improving the livelihoods of farmers through solving challenges faced during cultivation. Under the 'Outgrow' programme, WayCool works with over 85,000 farmers.

Farmers associated with the Outgrow programme have witnessed a 20-40 per cent increase in their income and the company aims at reaching five million farmers.

WayCool is bringing the best of agricultural practices and its learning in an intuitive and easy manner for farmers to consume.

''This is a major step towards our mission to build the world's most comprehensive tech stack in the food economy. We have built a strong network of 85,000 farmers, and over three years we demonstrated to a lot of farmers on how they can increase their income and profitability through natural farming...,'' WayCool Foods, Managing Director, Karthik Jayaraman said.

''...we will keep pushing boundaries when it comes to deploying deep technology and analytics to empower small and medium farmers who are deprived of access to the latest technology. Outgrow App will lessen the digital divide that exists today,'' he added.

According to the firm's head of Farmer Engagement and Outgrow Sendhil Kumar, the company was also planning to add financial assistance services, farm inputs, procurement services to the app in subsequent phases.

The application can be downloaded free of cost from Google Play Store, the company said.

