75 to 80 pc saplings planted in Delhi between 2016 and 2019 survived: Gopal Rai

Seventy-five per cent to 80 per cent of the saplings planted in Delhi between 2016 and 2019 have survived, Environment Minister Gopal Rai said on Friday citing a report from the Forest Research Institute (FRI).

The government will also ask the Dehradun-based institute to conduct an audit of plantations undertaken in the last two years, he said.

''We had asked the FRI to conduct an audit of sapling plantation undertaken from 2016 to 2019. We received the report in January. According to it, 75-80 per cent of the saplings have survived,'' Rai said at a press conference.

So far in the financial year 2021-22, Delhi has planted 32 lakh saplings and shrubs, which is more than the target (31 lakh) set by the Centre.

The government has also decided to conduct soil testing before annual plantation exercises to increase the sapling survival rate, he said.

Officials said the city government is also seeking to conduct an audit of tree transplantation exercises undertaken in the capital so far.

Based on the third-party audit conducted by the FRI, it was earlier reported that the survival rate of saplings planted in Delhi between 2016 and 2019 was between 50 per cent and 75 per cent.

A source said the forest department was ''unhappy'' with the findings and the FRI was asked to look into it again.

Rai said it was a preliminary report and this is the final report.

Around 67 lakh saplings were planted in Delhi during the plantation drives undertaken between 2016 and 2019.

According to officials, a survival rate of 40-50 per cent is considered average, 50-70 per cent is good, 70-80 per cent is very good, and 80-90 per cent is considered excellent.

A sapling survival rate of 80.21 per cent was recorded in North forest division between 2016 and 2019. It was recorded between 78.50 per cent and 75.68 per cent in West division and between 72.60 per cent and 81.33 per cent in South division during the same period.

Of the 18 greening agencies involved in the yearly plantation drives, the forest department and the Delhi Development Authority plant the maximum number of saplings and shrubs.

The plantation audit aims to ascertain which species of plants, trees and shrubs have the best survival rate in Delhi and which regions in the city are best suited for their growth.

The Forest Department had earlier got an audit conducted by the Agricultural Finance Corporation for the plantation drive carried out between 2013 and 2015.

Various government agencies planted 32 lakh saplings in the financial year 2020-21. The Forest Department planted around 5.5 lakh of these saplings.

