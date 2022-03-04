Europe's largest nuclear power plant in southeastern Ukraine was operating normally after a huge blaze was extinguished following its seizure by Russian forces, officials said. Russian troops also entered the Black Sea port of Mykolayiv for the first time. * No damage to reactors No damage has been done to the reactors at the Zaporizhzhia plant after a projectile hit a nearby building on the site overnight, U.N. nuclear chief Rafael Grossi said, adding he believed the projectile was Russian. Russia's defense ministry blamed the attack on Ukrainian saboteurs.

* Russian forces enter Black Sea port city The mayor of Mykolayiv said Russian troops had entered his city of around 500,000 people and there was now fighting inside it. An adviser to Ukraine's president later said defenders had repulsed the Russian advance. * Russia curbs access to foreign news websites Russia's communications watchdog has restricted access to several foreign news organizations' websites including the BBC and Deutsche Welle for spreading what it cast as false information.

*Russia approves jail terms for spreading "fake" news Russia's parliament has passed a law imposing a jail term of up to 15 years for spreading intentionally "fake" information about the armed forces.

* NATO wary of Ukraine called for no-fly zones U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said NATO would defend "every inch" of members' territory but emphasized the alliance was defensive, resisting Ukrainian calls for a no-fly zone to counter Russia's invasion.

*Port city of Mariupol encircled, the UK says The southeastern port city of Mariupol remains under Ukrainian control but has been encircled by Russian forces and is subjected to intense strikes, Britain said on Friday. *One million refugees

More than 1 million refugees have fled Ukraine in just seven days, the United Nations said. * QUOTES Zelenskiy's appeal "Europeans, please wake up. Tell your politicians – Russian troops are shooting at a nuclear power plant in Ukraine," Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said in a video message.

*'According to plan,' Putin says "I want to say that the special military operation is proceeding strictly in line with the timetable. According to plan. All the tasks that have been set are being successfully resolved," Russian President Vladimir Putin said on television. *MARKETS: Rouble, stocks slide, oil jumps

Global stocks tumbled and the rouble slipped back towards record lows while oil, gold, metal, and grain prices jumped as investors responded to developments in Ukraine.

