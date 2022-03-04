Ashwini Vaishnaw witnesses functioning of 'Kavach', India's anti-collision train system

Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Friday witnessed the functioning of 'Kavach', an indigenously designed Automatic Train Protection (ATP) system in Hyderabad. The minister informed that Kavach is Safety Integrity Level (SIL-4) certified which is the highest level of safety certification.

Speaking to media persons, Vaishnaw said, "Future plan is to roll it out very rapidly and export it to other countries also. This year we will roll it out on 2,000 Kms and in coming years 4,000-5,000 Kms every year." This technology has been built to help the Railways achieve the goal of "zero accidents". Kavach has been designed to bring the train to a halt automatically when it notices another train on the same track within a safe distance, the minister said.

"If there are chances of a head-on collision between two trains, then Kavach automatically halt the train at a safer distance. If there is a red signal ahead, then the driver can see the signal in the train itself. Kavach will stop the car automatically if the train is approaching towards the red signal," he added. In February this year, Vaishnaw said that Union Budget has a provision of Rs 1.37 lakh crore of the capital investment support for the Railways and it will help complete the stalled Railways projects as a part of the Atmanirbhar Bharat initiative. (ANI)

