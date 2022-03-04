Ukraine foreign ministry says Russia's power plant grab risked nuclear disaster

Ukraine's foreign ministry on Friday called on the international community to take decisive action after Russian forces in Ukraine seized Europe's largest nuclear power plant, a move the ministry said risked nuclear disaster.

Officials have said Zaporizhzhia plant in southeastern Ukraine is operating normally after it was captured by Russian forces in fighting overnight. But the ministry said any damage to a storage facility for spent nuclear fuel could release nuclear radiation.

"As a result, a nuclear disaster of this scale may exceed all previous accidents at nuclear power plants," it said in a statement.

