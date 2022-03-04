Ukraine foreign ministry says Russia's power plant grab risked nuclear disaster
- Country:
- Ukraine
Ukraine's foreign ministry on Friday called on the international community to take decisive action after Russian forces in Ukraine seized Europe's largest nuclear power plant, a move the ministry said risked nuclear disaster.
Officials have said Zaporizhzhia plant in southeastern Ukraine is operating normally after it was captured by Russian forces in fighting overnight. But the ministry said any damage to a storage facility for spent nuclear fuel could release nuclear radiation.
"As a result, a nuclear disaster of this scale may exceed all previous accidents at nuclear power plants," it said in a statement.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Zaporizhzhia
- Europe
- Ukraine
- Russian
ALSO READ
Dnipro, Kharkiv, Zaporizhzhia airports in Ukraine closed until Thursday morning
Ukraine official says Russian troops approaching Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant
Ukraine denies that Russia controls Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant
FACTBOX-Five facts about Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant
No damage to reactors at Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant -IAEA chief