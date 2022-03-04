Maha govt gives Rs 98 lakh to build amenities at rain-affected village in Raigad

The Maharashtra government has given Rs 98 lakh to the Raigad Zilla Parishad to develop basic facilities in Taliye village in Mahad taluka, which was battered by heavy rains last year, an official said on Friday.

Several parts of Taliye village were destroyed and 87 people died in a landslide due to heavy rainfall in July last year.

As per an official release, the Raigad Zilla Parishad was tasked with building civic amenities. The authorities have allotted Rs 42 lakh for building a school in the first phase, Rs 10 lakh to construct a pre-primary school and Rs 31 lakh to develop a market among other amenities, it was stated.

The state government has transferred Rs 98 lakh to the Raigad Zila Parishad and technical sanctions have been given for the work, the release said.

