Japan sends defence supplies to Ukraine

Japan is sending bulletproof vests, helmets and other defence supplies to Ukraine to help the country fight Russia's invasion.

It is a rare move by Japan, which has a principle of not shipping defense supplies to countries in conflict.

Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno told reporters Friday that shipping and other logistical details are being finalized after a decision by the National Security Council.

Bulletproof vests, helmets, tents, as well as generators, food, winter clothes and medical supplies will be delivered by Self-Defense Force aircraft, Matsuno said.

The planned shipment comes after a request from Ukraine. Japan, because of its pacifist principles, is supplying only non-lethal goods, Matsuno said.

"(Russia's) unilateral change of status quo by force, which is absolutely unallowable, is an act that shakes the foundation of international order," he said. "International society is sticking together and taking unprecedented steps to support Ukraine."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)