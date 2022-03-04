Left Menu

S.Africa's Eskom defers steam generator replacement at nuclear plant

"There is a high risk now that the unit being returned to the grid will be later than currently planned for," Jan Oberholzer, chief operating officer at Eskom said. "Due to the potential severe impact of returning this unit later than the end of June ... we made a decision then to defer the steam generator replacement work and scope to the next outage," to August next year, he said.

South Africa's state-owned power utility Eskom has decided to defer the replacement of steam generators at unit 2 of its Koeberg nuclear power station, owing to concerns it will exacerbate an energy crunch, senior officials said on Friday.

