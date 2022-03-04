Left Menu

Bihar: Samastipur assistant district supply officer booked over possession of disproportionate assets worth Rs 2.17 cr

Special Vigilance Unit of Bihar has registered a case against the Assistant District Supply officer of Samastipur for his alleged possessions of disproportionate assets worth nearly Rs 2.17 crore, the unit said on Friday.

Special Vigilance Unit of Bihar has registered a case against the Assistant District Supply officer of Samastipur for his alleged possessions of disproportionate assets worth nearly Rs 2.17 crore, the unit said on Friday. The accused has been identified as Naveen Kumar.

"Special Vigilance Unit, Bihar Patna has registered a case against Naveen Kumar, Assistant District Supply office, Samastipur, on the allegations of possession of disproportionate assets to the extent of Rs 2,17,34,766 Approx," said the Superintendent of Police, Special Vigilance Unit. "Simultaneous searches are being conducted at the premises of the accused at Begusarai and Samastipur on the strength of search warrants issued by the court of Special judge vigilance Patna," the SP added.

Further investigation into the matter is underway. (ANI)

