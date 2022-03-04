Skywalk connecting New Delhi railway station with adjacent metro station to open for public use tomorrow

Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) announced on Friday that the skywalk connecting Ajmeri Gate of the New Delhi railway station and adjacent New Delhi metro station will be open for public use from Saturday. The dedicated skywalk is constructed by DMRC in collaboration with Northern railway and it will be opened at 10:00 am tomorrow.

Taking to Facebook, DMRC posted the benefits of the skywalk. DMRC stated that the skywalk will provide seamless connectivity between the New Delhi railway station and the metro station of New Delhi on the Yellow line and Airport Express Line and will also help in streamlining the traffic flow on the Ajmeri gate side of the railway station. "The Skywalk has been provided with escalators along with facilities such as CCTV surveillance cameras and many more," it added.

DMRC also stated the challenges that the engineers faced while constructing the unique skywalk, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic. "The structure had to be built above a functional underground metro station just 3 metres below with major traffic movement on Bhavbhuti Marg. Also, the bridge had to be connected to two pre-existing building structures at the far ends ensuring minimum inconvenience to the people, infrastructure and other buildings nearby," DMRC added. (ANI)

