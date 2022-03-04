Left Menu

Ukraine's Metinvest puts Zaporizhzhia facilities into conservation mode due to fighting

Reuters | Lviv | Updated: 04-03-2022 19:08 IST | Created: 04-03-2022 19:08 IST
Ukraine's largest steelmaker Metinvest said on Friday it had placed its steel and coke facilities in the Zaporizhzhia region into temporary hot conservation mode due to the tense military situation in the area.

The company has most of its facilities in the city of Mariupol where it has already halted production. "The decision to restore full production will be taken as the situation permits," it said in a statement.

Russian invasion forces seized the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power, Europe's biggest, on Friday in heavy fighting in Ukraine's southeast, triggering global alarm, but a huge blaze in a training building there has been extinguished and officials said the facility was now safe.

