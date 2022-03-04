Left Menu

Bhagalpur explosion: Death toll 14, sleuths probing gunpowder angle

The death toll in the Bhagalpur explosion incident has risen to 14, the police informed on Friday.

ANI | Bhagalpur (Bihar) | Updated: 04-03-2022 19:13 IST | Created: 04-03-2022 19:13 IST
Visuals from the spot (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
The death toll in the Bhagalpur explosion incident has risen to 14, the police informed on Friday. "So far, 14 people have died and 10 persons injured in the explosion incident. People were trapped under the debris. So, the team of Bhagalpur DM, SSP reached the spot in the morning today and cleared the debris where we found more injured persons and fatalities," SK Singhal, the state DGP, told reporters here.

A massive explosion took place in a building near Yatimkhana in the Kajvalichak area at 11:30 pm on Thursday. The impact of the explosion was so intense that not just the building was completely destroyed but the adjoining complexes suffered damages too. People sleeping in the adjacent houses were badly injured and the sound of the blast was heard several kilometres away from the site.

Initial investigation reveals that the building was used to make firecrackers without a license. However, the security agencies will probe how gunpowder came to the site. "We found the wrappers for making the firecrackers and gunpowder at the spot. We are investigating the matter that where this gunpowder came from. ATS team from Patna will reach the location and investigate it. A similar incident happened earlier also. The old case will also be investigated," Singhal added.

Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

