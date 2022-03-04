Left Menu

Nagaland: 1,930 male cadets from Dimapur's ARTC&S inducted into Assam Rifles

As many as 1,930 new rifle male recruits after 44 weeks of training, graduated in the passing-out parade at the Assam Rifle Training Centre and School (ARTC&S) at Shokhuvi in Nagaland's Dimapur district on Friday.

ANI | Dimapur (Nagaland) | Updated: 04-03-2022 19:20 IST | Created: 04-03-2022 19:20 IST
Nagaland: 1,930 male cadets from Dimapur's ARTC&S inducted into Assam Rifles
Passing-out parade underway at the Assam Rifle Training Centre and School in Dimapur on Friday. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
As many as 1,930 new rifle male recruits after 44 weeks of training, graduated in the passing-out parade at the Assam Rifle Training Centre and School (ARTC&S) at Shokhuvi in Nagaland's Dimapur district on Friday. The event was the special attestation parade to mark the completion of 44 weeks of gruelling training in the battle craft, weapon handling, jungle lane shooting and other specialization in Counter Insurgency operations.

Lieutenant Colonel Sumit k Sharma of PRO (defence) Kohima unit, said that Lt. General PC Nair, Ati Vishisht Seva Medal (AVSM) awardee, Yudh Seva Medal (YSM) awardee and Director General (DG) of Assam Rifles reviewed the passing out parade in the presence of Brigadier S K Sheoran, YSM, Sena Medal (SM) awardee, Commandant ARTC & S and other senior officers of the Indian Army and the Assam Rifles. Addressing the recruits, the DG of Assam Rifles highlighted the rich history of the Assam Rifles as the oldest paramilitary force of the country and its diversified role.

He also congratulated the recruit for making their parents proud. He also added that they should uphold the traditions and values of Assam Rifles during their entire service. The newly passed out Rifleman (Male Soldiers) will now join their respective Units in all frontline duties and continue to serve the Country thereby making it a moment of glory not only for the Assam Rifles but also the entire nation. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

