Maha: Congress workers from Latur join NCP

Several Congress functionaries from Maharashtra's Latur district on Friday joined the NCP in the presence of Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar here. State Minister and the NCP's state unit chief Jayant Patil was also present at the event held at the party's head office here.

“Let's strengthen the NCP in Latur with new vigour. Everyone should ensure that party workers don't do anything wrong. They should ensure their comments don't hurt any section,” Pawar said in a statement.

Stressing that the NCP is committed towards the development of Latur in Marathwada region, the deputy chief minister said the state government has undertaken work on water schemes worth Rs 15,000 crore. Notably, the Congress, along with the Shiv Sena, is the NCP's ally in the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government in the state.

Earlier on February 10, some Congress workers from Gangapur and Khultabad of Aurangabad district joined the NCP in the presence of Pawar at the party headquarters.

“When the Congress-NCP were in power (from 1999 to 2014) in Maharashtra, at that time too, some Congressmen had joined the NCP and some people from the NCP joined the Congress…every party has the right to expand its base,” Pawar had told media persons at the time.

