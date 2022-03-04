Russian forces seized Europe's biggest nuclear power plant in southeastern Ukraine in heavy fighting but a huge blaze on the site was put out. Russian forces also bombarded Ukraine's capital Kyiv and surrounded several other cities.

* No damage to reactors No damage was done to the reactors at the Zaporozhzhia plant after a projectile hit a training building there, U.N. nuclear chief Rafael Grossi said. He thought the projectile was Russian. Moscow blamed Ukrainian saboteurs for the attack. * Ukraine says it halts Russian advance into port city Ukraine has halted an advance by Russian troops into the Black Sea port of Mykolayiv, said an adviser to Zelenskiy. The city's mayor reported fighting there as Russian forces entered.

* Kremlin calls for Russian national unity "Now is not the time to divide, now is the time for all to unite, be together, and unite of course around our president," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters. * Civilian casualties mounting At least 331 civilians are confirmed killed and 675 injured in Ukraine since Russia's invasion began on Feb. 24, but the real toll is likely much higher, the U.N. human rights office said.

* No to no-fly zones over Ukraine NATO allies rejected Ukraine's demand for no-fly zones, saying such a direct intervention would lead to an even more brutal war, but European Union countries said they were weighing more sanctions on Russia. * Russia targets foreign news websites Russia's communications watchdog restricted access to several foreign news organisations' websites including the BBC for spreading "false information". Russia's parliament approved a law imposing jail terms of up to 15 years for spreading "fake" information about the armed forces. *INSIGHT-Russians, Ukrainians seek asylum at US-Mexico border A growing number of Russians and Ukrainians are traveling to Mexico, buying throwaway cars and driving across the border into the United States to seek asylum. * SANCTIONS Microsoft Corp is suspending new sales of its products and services in Ukraine, it said. French luxury group Hermes said it would temporarily shut its stores in Russia.

* QUOTES Putin foe urges worldwide protests "Show the world that Russians don't want war. Come out in the squares of Berlin, New York, Amsterdam or Melbourne, wherever you are. Now we are all responsible for Russia's future," jailed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny said in a post. EU fast-track? "It's time for signaling that the Ukrainian people is one of the European peoples and we want them in (the EU) as soon as possible," EU Commissioner Maros Sefcovic told reporters. *MARKETS: Investors run for cover

Stocks sank to one-year lows in Europe and bonds, commodities and crude rallied as investors ran for cover in the face of escalating war. The rouble slipped back towards record lows. COMING UP 1130 ET/1630 GMT - U.N. Security Council emergency session on attack on nuclear power plant in Ukraine.

