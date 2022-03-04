Left Menu

UK retailers John Lewis and Waitrose stop selling Russian products

Reuters | London | Updated: 04-03-2022 20:57 IST | Created: 04-03-2022 20:52 IST
Representative image Image Credit: Wikipedia
British retailers John Lewis and supermarket Waitrose said on Friday they would no longer sell products made in Russia, starting with Russian vodka and one line of pizza oven pellets, following the invasion of Ukraine.

The two chains, owned by the John Lewis Partnership, are also working with their suppliers to review products that have components of Russian origin.

Other British supermarkets have also stopped selling vodka that markets itself as Russian this week.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

