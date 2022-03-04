UK retailers John Lewis and Waitrose stop selling Russian products
04-03-2022
British retailers John Lewis and supermarket Waitrose said on Friday they would no longer sell products made in Russia, starting with Russian vodka and one line of pizza oven pellets, following the invasion of Ukraine.
The two chains, owned by the John Lewis Partnership, are also working with their suppliers to review products that have components of Russian origin.
Other British supermarkets have also stopped selling vodka that markets itself as Russian this week.
