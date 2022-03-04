Noida Police's 3-day self-defence camp for women from March 5

The Gautam Buddh Nagar police commissionerate will be starting a three-day self-defence camp for women and girls from Saturday to mark the International Women's Day on March 8, officials said.

The aim of the camp is to make women self-reliant in self-defense by organizing various programmes over the three-day course, a police spokesperson said.

''The self-defence camp will be organized at Noida Stadium in Sector 21A from March 5 to 7. The timing of the programme for each day would be 4 PM to 5 PM,'' the spokesperson said.

For more information regarding the programme, people can contact on mobile number 9870395200 of the police department, the official added.

International Women's Day celebrates the progress made towards achieving gender equality and women's empowerment.

It is a day to recognize the extraordinary acts of women and to stand together, as a united force, to advance gender equality around the world, according to the United Nations, whose charter of 1945 was the first international agreement to affirm the principle of equality between men and women.

