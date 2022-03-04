RLDA conducts stakeholder engagement meeting for redevelopment of New Delhi Railway Station

The Rail Land Development Authority discussed the redevelopment plans of the New Delhi Railway Station with the developers in a meeting chaired by Ved Parkash Dudeja, Vice Chairman, RLDA, as per an official statement issued by the authority on Friday. According to the statement, RLDA also intimated that Request for Qualification (RFQ) cum Request for Proposal (RFP) shall be invited shortly where new developers can also participate in the bidding process.

After this meeting, Dudeja said, "The redevelopment of the New Delhi Railway Station is one of our flagship projects that will stimulate the economy of the NCR. The project has attracted the attention of national and international stakeholders as well. Nearly, all the approvals pertaining to this project have already been received." He further said that the meeting was conducted with an objective to brief the developers about the redevelopment plan and also to solicit feedback from them.

Nine qualified, global and national leading companies, including Arabian Construction Company, Adani Railways Transport Ltd, BIF IV India Infrastructure Holding (DIFC) Pvt Ltd, ISQ Asia Infrastructure Investments Pvt Ltd, Anchorage Infrastructure Investments Holdings Limited, Kalpataru Power Transmission Ltd, GMR Highways Limited, Omaxe Limited and Elpis Ventures Pvt Ltd participated in the meeting. It is worth mentioning that the New Delhi Railway Station will be redeveloped by RLDA under the Hybrid BOT Model. The station is now proposed to be redeveloped for a total built-up area of 40 Lakh sq ft including total commercial area of 9.8 lakh sq ft. The station complex shall be redeveloped with ultra-modern facilities, the statement read.

RLDA plans to build amenities that include an elevated dome-shaped concourse with segregation of arriving and departing passengers, refurbished platforms and a mezzanine level exclusively for passenger facilities such as lounges, food courts and restrooms. Also, an elevated road network will be developed with multiple entries and exit points, a multi-level car parking facility and Green Building provisions like natural ventilation and lighting shall be used to the maximum.

The project is expected to be completed in four years. The station will be integrated with the DMRC yellow line, airport express line, and the Connaught Place outer circle through a pedestrian boulevard. (ANI)

