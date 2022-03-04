Gazprom books gas transit capacity via Yamal-Europe pipeline for March 5
Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 04-03-2022 21:47 IST | Created: 04-03-2022 21:45 IST
- Country:
- Russian Federation
Russian energy giant Gazprom has booked 2.6 mln kilowatt-hours per hour of gas transit capacity via the Yamal-Europe pipeline for March 5, auction results showed on Friday.
Actual supplies are not assured as Gazprom has not always used up the booked capacity.
