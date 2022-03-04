Latvia to receive LNG in April, May to secure against energy crisis
Latvia will receive the equivalent of two tankers worth of liquefied natural gas (LNG) in April and May, supplied by the United States, Norway and Qatar as reserves against possible supply disruptions, state-owned energy group Latvenergo said on Friday.
The Latvian government agreed on Feb. 24 to secure the country's gas supply by purchasing the LNG. The gas will arrive via the LNG import facility in Klaipeda, Lithuania and be injected in to the Incukalns gas storage in Latvia.
Latvenergo said the gas would ensure the production of electricity and heat at planned levels this year, while envisaging gas reserves in the event of an energy crisis.
