Food prices hit record high in February, U.N. agency says

Reuters | Rome | Updated: 04-03-2022 22:38 IST | Created: 04-03-2022 22:35 IST
Representative image Image Credit: Wikimedia
World food prices hit a record high in February, jumping 24.1% year-on-year, led by a surge in vegetable oils and dairy products, the U.N. food agency said on Friday. The Food and Agriculture Organization's (FAO) food price index https://www.fao.org/worldfoodsituation/foodpricesindex/en, which tracks the most globally traded food commodities, averaged 140.7 points last month against a downwardly revised 135.4 in January. That figure was previously given as 135.7.

Higher food prices have contributed to a broader surge in inflation as economies recover from the coronavirus crisis and the FAO has warned https://reut.rs/3JXHPq7 that the higher costs are putting poorer populations at risk in countries reliant on imports. Rome-based FAO also issued its first projections for cereal output in 2022, seeing global wheat production rising to 790 million tonnes from 775.4 million in 2021. (Editing by Crispian Balmer)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

